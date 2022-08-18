Q: Is the top-six finalised heading into this weekend's final round?
A: Mathematically Henty can leapfrog the Giants. Firstly the Swampies must upset Jindera and then also rely on the Power springing an upset against the Giants.
Advertisement
Q: Were the Giants disappointing last weekend against the Swampies?
A: Coach Lucas Mellier certainly let his charges know what he thought of their performance last week against Henty after delivering an old fashioned spray to his players after the match.
Q: Were the Giants stiff to lose by three points last weekend?
A: Although the Giants were well below their best, they were stiff to come up against former Carlton player Harrison Macreadie who was a surprise inclusion for his junior club.
Q: Can Jindera expect Harrison Macreadie to play this weekend?
A: The Bulldogs can breathe easy with Macreadie set to return to Williamstown this weekend for the final round of the VFL season.
Q: Who is favourite to win the Giants' best and fairest this season?
A: Midfielder Sam Herzich has had a big season for the Giants and has been one of the recruits of the year after deciding to head bush from Lavington.
ROUND 18
Saturday, August 20
Osborne v Bill. Crows
Lockhart v Culcairn
RWW Giants v CDHBU
Jindera v Henty
Holbrook v Brock-Burrum
Howlong v Magpies
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
Brock-Burrum found its mojo last weekend to get within 15-points of Osborne which was the raging flag favourites smallest winning margin during their 33-match winning streak. The challenge for the Saints is to now produce something similar against the Brookers who will meet Osborne in a fortnight in the second-semi final.
Verdict: Holbrook 36-points
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.