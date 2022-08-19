Lavington youngster Clayton Marsh laughs when team-mates rib him about his power-packed legs in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
"Everyone says it, I love the gym, I'm always in there, love going there and doing legs," he laughed.
Marsh is only 20 and his powerful legs have drawn comparisons with another sportsman who made his mark at the same age.
Mal Meninga debuted for Queensland in State of Origin's first game in 1980.
Now, Meninga finished as a rugby league Immortal and while Marsh is relatively new in his senior career, although he did play in Lavington's 2019 premiership as a 17-year-old, he too can impact a game.
With three minutes left in last Saturday's thrilling game against Albury, Lavington held a seven-point lead, but the perennial powerhouse was on the attack.
Marsh attacked the ball and cleared it as the Panthers held on for a 13-point win.
"That moment was huge," coach Adam Schneider admitted after the game.
The Panthers' season was on the line, if they had lost they would have been in sixth. Instead, they're fourth with only two weeks left of the regular season.
"I held back to stay on (opponent Jeff) Garlett, made sure he didn't have any impact on it, the opportunity was there from the dropped mark, I saw the ball roll out, picked it up, made sure I was nice and clear and went long, luckily we had a player out with no one on him," Marsh recalled.
Marsh restricted former Carlton and Melbourne player Garlett to three goals, but it was the way he bounced back after the classy forward produced his best patch in the Ovens and Murray during a 15-minute period in the second quarter.
"He's really clever with good body work, I had a good solid three-quarters, that second quarter he got hold of me a bit," he offered honestly.
And Marsh, who's 179cms and 83kgs, isn't the only youngster to show maturity and ability to rise to the level required.
Billy Glanvill was playing for Turvey Park in the Riverina Football League last season and now he's trailing a gun who was touted as a potential AFL player in Wodonga's Angus Baker by only one disposal in the league (454-453).
"I wouldn't say a ball magnet, it's just a credit to the boys, we've got our plans in place," he said.
Lavington is on a four-match winning streak and hosts Wangaratta on Saturday.
