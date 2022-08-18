Outgoing coach Robbie Byatt is hoping to put Albury Thunder back in the spotlight with an away win over Wagga Kangaroos in Group Nine rugby league on Saturday.
The Thunder is a point ahead in fifth spot with the winner to play in next weekend's elimination final.
"We started pre-season early and wanted to get Albury back into finals, it's massive for us, we want to get back on the map again," he indicated.
The Thunder made finals in its last full year in 2019, but COVID destroyed the next two seasons.
The club's hopes of returning to finals have been dealt a major blow with best and fairest contender and rugged prop Sam Collins to miss the game with family commitments in his home city Newcastle.
"We'll look to the whole pack to step up, but Reece Clegg is one whose fitness has gone through the roof in the last couple of months, he's been playing really good football," Byatt suggested.
The Thunder toppled Kangaroos 24-16 in early June.
