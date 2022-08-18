The Border Mail

Albury Thunder battling for a spot in Group Nine rugby league's top five

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 19 2022 - 12:21am, first published August 18 2022 - 11:55pm
Sam Collins was a handful for the 'Roos last time, but he will miss the final round.

Outgoing coach Robbie Byatt is hoping to put Albury Thunder back in the spotlight with an away win over Wagga Kangaroos in Group Nine rugby league on Saturday.

