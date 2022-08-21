The Border Mail
Thurgoona and Chiltern draw as they look to meet again in finals

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 21 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:47am
Mardi Nicholson shot 28 goals in the Bulldogs' draw with the Swans.

The stage is now set for an exciting finals clash between fourth placed Thurgoona and fifth placed Chiltern after the teams drew in a thrilling contest in challenging conditions on Saturday.

