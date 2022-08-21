The stage is now set for an exciting finals clash between fourth placed Thurgoona and fifth placed Chiltern after the teams drew in a thrilling contest in challenging conditions on Saturday.
"There was sort of an empty feeling at the end because there was no winner or loser," Chiltern coach Lee Brookes said.
"One of us wanted to take that momentum into next weekend, but it wasn't meant to be."
Teagan Halligan and Jaz Hymus were strong in the Swans' defence, while Mardi Nicholson shot 28 goals for the Bulldogs.
Kate Parker celebrated her 150th game for Chiltern.
In other round 18 results, Dederang Mt Beauty achieved a major upset to down Beechworth by 15 goals.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Mitta United, Tallangatta and Yackandandah were also winners.
The Hawks, Blues, Hoppers, Bulldogs and Swans will now all enter the TDNA's finals series.
