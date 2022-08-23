Tallangatta and district league thirds player suspended on eve of finals

A Chiltern thirds player has been suspended for six matches by the Tallangatta and district league independent tribunal on Tuesday night.
However, three of those matches were suspended until the end of the 2023 season.
It means the 16-year-old could still be eligible to play in the grand final if the second-placed Swans lose one match during the finals and still make the decider.
The player was charged with attempting to strike an umpire, misconduct and abusive or threatening behaviour after the final home and away match of the season against Thurgoona at Thurgoona on Saturday.
He pleaded not guilty to all three charges and was represented by player advocate Mark Deegan.
The teenager was found not guilty of the first two offences during the hearing which lasted for one-and-a-half hours.
However, he was found guilty of abusive or threatening behaviour and will now miss at least the first three weeks of finals or maybe even the grand final if the Swans take the direct route into the decider by winning the second semi-final.
The Border Mail has chosen not to name the player involved or give specific details of the incidents because the player is a minor.
