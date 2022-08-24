One Riverina B&S committee has pulled the pin on its 2022 ball, with another on the brink of cancelling as getting an insurance company to cover the event proves near impossible.
The Coota B&S committee announced the cancellation of its 2022 ball on Monday, having stated on its Facebook page that the decision came as they could not get insurance to cover it.
The committee wrote that the decision came after it was "not able to secure insurance" and stated it would be back next year after re-branding.
Ariah Park B&S committee member Ebony Worland said it has been a similar struggle for them as they are still yet to secure insurance despite an October 29 date having already been set.
"We have a lot of committee members trying a few different avenues at the moment but we will be cutting it fine and will have to make the decision soon to not go ahead," she said.
"Our usual insurance broker tried with over 30 different insurance companies and was unable to find one that would cover us, even the major insurance companies.
"Apparently it is happening statewide- they don't want to go near BYO (bring your own alcohol) and camping events."
Bachelor and Spinsters Balls events are hosted regularly in rural Australia, known locally as "B&S Balls.
B&S Balls Australia website and Facebook page co-owner Andrew Greenwood said that 15 years ago there were anywhere from 75 to 150 held across the country every year.
Now, Mr Greenwood said that number has almost halved due to committees not being able to secure insurance and liquor licensing.
"Most of the issues to date are basically because of the liability factors involved in running these events," he said.
Mr Greenwood said ten years ago committees could access insurance and liquor licensing through local clubs and organisations, but that is no longer an option.
"There have been ones lately that have managed to secure one and have gone ahead but it's very costly," he said.
"The liability has just become too much and organisations can't afford them. Going back only 15 years ago I think there were 75 to 150 a year- there was quite a few and then all of a sudden the liquor license, the insurance, the rules and regulations those sorts of things just smashed the events in half."
Mr Greenwood said it is a product of mishaps in the past that have made it come to this.
"A lot of these balls were done very loosely and simply for the money and I think that's where the impacts were," he said.
"There have just been too many instances of people getting hurt and it not being a fun, friendly event anymore which has led to a lot of them shutting down."
There are some ways around it, including a simple name change.
"There are some areas that can still run them but obviously they have to be strategic on how they do it so they are still making money," Mr Greenwood said.
"Because of the rules and regulations it's very, very hard for smaller towns to run them- the only way around it is to run it as a black tie event or charity ball.
"The biggest thing with the insurance is that calling it a B&S Ball now makes it a lot harder to get the insurance whereas if you call it a charity ball or name change it a lot of the time those events will get around it."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
