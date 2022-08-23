YOUR SAY: Different views for and against climate change concerns

I assume by his questioning how helpful it will be for Australia to contribute to world targets he is not at all concerned about the fact that Australians emit five times as much pollution (per person) as the Chinese citizens do. I guess he wants to carry on regardless and does not want to be part of the global warming solution. I also wonder too as his concern for the cost of renewable energy and its transmission. Personally I am more worried about the cost of repairing infrastructure after fires and floods (not to mention droughts) as they become more frequent, 24 billion for the NSW fires alone.