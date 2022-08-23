YOUR SAY: Different views for and against climate change concerns

Lauriston Muirhead and David Sloane (August 17), referring to John Moore's letter questioning Helen Haines (August 13), are quick to defend the "orange attired saviour", and claim that their "opinion" on "climate change" is more superior.
On researching the two letter writers, I find one is a would-be politician and the other is a retired minister. My opinion on climate change: It is either of two things if not both, i.e. it is a "political statement" or a "new religion", seems to have both of them covered.
Climate change has been blamed for the extreme events of fires and floods; lack of poor management and planning due to "greenie" influence could also share the blame. South eastern Australia has just enjoyed two excellent seasons with another one lined up. Is this also due to climate change?
Saturday's rural section carries an article on weather and climate by Peter Nelson; this is a well-researched and informative analysis and I gather that weather is cyclic and has been following patterns for centuries.
I assume by his questioning how helpful it will be for Australia to contribute to world targets he is not at all concerned about the fact that Australians emit five times as much pollution (per person) as the Chinese citizens do. I guess he wants to carry on regardless and does not want to be part of the global warming solution. I also wonder too as his concern for the cost of renewable energy and its transmission. Personally I am more worried about the cost of repairing infrastructure after fires and floods (not to mention droughts) as they become more frequent, 24 billion for the NSW fires alone.
As to costs being added onto electricity bills because of renewable I have to say my 18 solar panels and free solar hot water (for five months of the year) have reduced my electricity bill dramatically.
To cover cold dark nights I am about to install a solar battery system (along with 100 other users as part of an experiment to share electricity locally). I will be able to run my house regardless of it being night or cold. Plus I have the added security of knowing the wind will be blowing somewhere or hydro or something else can provide a back-up.
As someone who owns cattle (on a very small scale) I am happy to see experimenting with feeds to reduce cattle emissions. No big deal. Also I can't wait for an electric car or ute. If it is to happen in 2035 I reckon it can't come soon enough, although I am disappointed the previous government has not installed public charging stations. Europe is well ahead of us on this issue. I hope this more or less alleviates John's concerns.
