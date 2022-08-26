More than 1000 camping enthusiasts are expected at the Border Caravan and Camping Expo now under way in Wodonga.
After a two-year hiatus, the show is celebrating its tenth anniversary on the Border.
Advertisement
The expo, which began yesterday, aims to show all the latest in the caravan and camping lifestyle.
Each year $5000 is donated to a not-for-profit organisation as part of what is called the president's charity donation.
Caravan chief executive Robert Lucas said the donation was to thank the community for its continuous support.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Caravan Industry Victoria is both pleased and delighted headspace accepted our donation," he said.
"It's a small amount that we know goes a long way in supporting their programs."
Community awareness and engagement worker for headspace Trinity Byatt said the money would be put back into the community.
'We appreciate that you have taken the time to recognise the hard work," she said.
Information: borderexpo.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.