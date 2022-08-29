AFL Draft prospect Brayden George is coming to terms with a suspected ACL injury.
George suffered the blow playing for the Murray Bushrangers in their NAB League elimination final against Sandringham Dragons on Saturday.
The 18-year-old, playing only his second game since May, landed awkwardly during the first quarter and the signs aren't good.
"It's a really disappointing result," Bushies coach Mark Brown admitted.
"He hurt his knee earlier in the year, twinged a meniscus, got it patched up, put in a lot of work to get back and looked really good.
"He hit up at a footy, exploded up at it, took a really nice mark and then landed and it looks like it's an ACL.
"Of course, we won't get it confirmed until it's scanned but that's what our medical staff fear."
George was one of 67 players invited to the AFL Draft Combine in Melbourne next month along with Bushies team-mates Oliver Hollands and Caleb Mitchell.
"Brayden's a great story," Brown said.
"He left home to go to the Rance Academy and he's done a mountain of work to get himself to a potential first-round Draft pick.
"He might slide a couple of spots off the back of this but from what we hear, he'll certainly still get drafted.
"You don't know until it's happened, but from all reports, he's probably going to be a drafted footballer and that's off the back of a great deal of hard work.
"This is disappointing but he's a terrific kid, he's got a terrific family, he's as diligent an athlete as we've had in our program so he'll do the work, he'll get back and he'll be bigger and stronger than ever when he finally returns to the field."
