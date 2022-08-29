The Border Mail
Brayden George suffers a suspected ACL injury playing for Murray Bushrangers

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 29 2022 - 1:28am, first published 1:15am
Brayden George injured his knee playing for the Murray Bushrangers against Sandringham Dragons at Williamstown on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser.

AFL Draft prospect Brayden George is coming to terms with a suspected ACL injury.

