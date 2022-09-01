She made a kill threat to her ex-boyfriend after promising to 'smash up' house

In the wake of the breakdown of their relationship, Chiltern woman Hayley Lewis threatened to kill her ex-boyfriend.
This came during a phone call between them while he was at work in Holbrook on August 19.
He had blocked her number, but still received notifications of her missed calls.
After several of these text messages, Albury Local Court has heard, the man called Lewis to find out what she wanted.
She immediately began yelling at him about property she claimed was still at his East Albury home.
The 20-year-old directed various accusations at the victim - they had been in a relationship that ended, after a year, in June - and then told him she was outside his home and, police said, "threatened to smash it up".
"Your house is f---ed," she said, before hanging up. "I'm here now."
The victim wanted to calm the situation so he called Lewis, who "became further aggravated".
"I'm going to kill you," she said. It's my mission in life to do so. This is only the beginning of it, I'm going to ruin your life."
The man asked Lewis just how she was going to kill him and she replied: "I'm not going to reveal all my secrets yet."
The call went for another 20 minutes and he tried to call again without success.
Police visited him on August 20 so he could report the incident.
When asked about the history of their relationship, the man said they broke-up a couple of months before "and that he was now in a relationship with a new girl".
Lewis, who has pleaded guilty to intimidation, was arrested after going to the Albury police station three days later.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin continued bail for Lewis, who will be sentenced on September 14.
