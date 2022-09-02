Albury MP Justin Clancy has welcomed a state-of-the-art data centre in Albury, which can increase connectivity speeds and boost the Border economy.
Leading Edge Data Centres has opened its $7.5 million Tier III data centre in the Albury airport industrial estate on Friday.
The data centre is a highly secure connected environment for critical IT infrastructure for Albury-Wodonga business and government, providing a similar service to data centres in metropolitan areas.
Mr Clancy said businesses were increasingly making decisions based on digital accessibility, something which the data centre would improve on the Border.
"It's certainly going to be a game changer when it comes to growing businesses in our region," he said.
The Albury site is LEDC's fourth data centre in a rollout of 26 across regional Australia.
LEDC chief executive Chris Thorpe said the centre would help Border organisations by speeding up their IT productivity.
"Rather than spending a lot of money trying to ship (data) all back to Sydney to be processed, you can do it locally here, faster, cheaper, way more efficient," he said.
Mr Thorpe said an independent study of a similar Leading Edge Data Centre in Dubbo had forecast more than 600 jobs would be created by the productivity boost.
"That would deliver more than $50 million a year and into the circular economy ... and another $55 million of benefit to local business."
The centre is temperature controlled, uses facial recognition software for security and is monitored at all times.
It has been designed in preparation for natural disasters like fires and flooding, so connectivity and data is secure for companies even during emergencies.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
