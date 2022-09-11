Ben Hughes was in a hospital waiting room when Albury United won the cup.
The Greens right-back left the ground in an ambulance after dislocating his shoulder following a collision with Wangaratta's Ethan Whiley.
Both players needed treatment during a lengthy stoppage in play but although Whiley was able to play on, it was game over for Hughes.
He didn't move for three minutes but was eventually helped to his feet and away from the field.
"I've gone into the tackle, fallen across my body and brought my arm out," Hughes explained.
"The impact has just taken my shoulder out and it's popped downwards.
"I dislocated it about three years ago, so it's an injury I've done before.
"The pain was quite unreal.
"It's an experience like no other; I can't really put it into words.
"I knew straight away what I'd done and I knew what was coming as well.
"Having the same dislocation, where it goes down, all the nerves fight against each other, trying to put it back in.
"I was straight into the ambulance, straight to the hospital and waited about two-and-a-half hours. Finally I had about two nurses and a doctor pop it back in.
"My phone was constantly going off with updates from the game. It was a little bit of relief with the score but at the time, I really couldn't celebrate because the pain was so intense."
Hughes was discharged at 10.30pm and was briefly able to join his team-mates in town.
"I went to Sodens and spent probably 30 minutes there," he said.
"I did have a lot of drugs so really couldn't drink.
"But I'm looking forward to Mad Monday!
"I've never won a cup final before, always dreamt of it and finally got there.
"The boys have worked really hard this year and to get all three is just amazing.
"I've got to admit Wangaratta did come at us for a good 50 minutes but once again, we showed that we will keep going until the 90th minute.
"It's very satisfying."
