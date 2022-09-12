Border region medical identity Craig Underhill has slammed the decision to mark a national day of mourning for the Queen with a public holiday saying health services will suffer.
Oncologist Dr Underhill questioned whether the Queen would approve of having September 22 as an unanticipated public holiday.
His remarks on Twitter were supported by Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson.
Responding to the announcement by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Dr Underhill tweeted: "This will cause major disruptions to our cancer clinics and cancer day treatment centres.
"Compounded by a Friday holiday in Victoria means only three working days to do five days work. Very ill considered
"Do we really need a midweek public holiday? I don't think the Queen would have wanted this additional burden on people with serious illness and the stretched health system.
"(This has) not been well thought out by the government."
Professor Robson said: "Operations and lots of patient consultations (are) booked that day, at a time when access is difficult.
"Thanks for dropping this at short notice.
"It's very difficult to staff hospitals and practices at the best of times now. An unanticipated public holiday will make it very difficult to staff hospitals and clinics."
When contacted by The Border Mail, Member for Farrer Sussan Ley and Member for Indi Helen Haines wouldn't be drawn on the debate about possible medical disruptions.
"However you feel about the monarchy, Queen Elizabeth was a much-loved constant through Australian history for much of the last century, so it is right that we properly mark her passing," Ms Ley said.
Professor Robson's tweet received a mixed response.
Dr Shane Huntington said: "One of my family members has a long awaited consult that day. It damn well better go ahead."
Another Tweeter, Ann Field wrote: "I have been waiting months to see a specialist, the consultation being booked for September 22.
"So I just have to put my life on hold for a public holiday to mourn for someone I really didn't know or care much about."
However, Dean Rosario weighed in with: "It's not a date the PM picked at random to inconvenience medical professionals.
"The PM has clearly explained why this date had to be chosen. It's dictated by conventions & protocols that have existed long before Albo was elected, or even born."
