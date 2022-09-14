The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Judge denounces man who shot woman in head outside her Wodonga home

By Local News
Updated September 14 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the scene of the shooting following the incident. File picture

A judge has condemned the violence shown by a man who shot his partner in the head outside her home days after their relationship broke down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.