Albury's Bev Vinge set to lead Thurgoona Twin City Charity Social on Saturday

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
September 15 2022 - 6:00am
Albury resident Bev Vinge has raised thousands over her 85 years for various charities, including by jumping out of a plane on her 79th birthday, but this weekend she'll continue her fundraising efforts with her feet planted firmly on the ground.

