Albury resident Bev Vinge has raised thousands over her 85 years for various charities, including by jumping out of a plane on her 79th birthday, but this weekend she'll continue her fundraising efforts with her feet planted firmly on the ground.
Ms Vinge, a line dancing instructor for nearly 30 years, will lead a large group in a social dance event on Saturday from 1pm at the Thurgoona Community Hall.
Ms Vinge said the money raised from this years annual Twin City Charity Social would go towards the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
"Anyone is welcome to come and have a look to see what line dancing is all about," she said.
Ms Vinge teaches two line dance classes each week at the Thurgoona Community Hall and provides one of the venue's longest attending groups - Twin City Stomp.
"I've always loved dancing, have danced since I could walk, I have done all types," she said.
"But then when my husband died I found line dancing and didn't need a partner, so that's how it all started."
Ms Vinge's husband died of a heart attack, so her first two years of fundraising donated money to the Victor Chang Foundation.
In subsequent years she donated to causes such as the Nepal earthquakes, the Black Saturday bushfires, prostate cancer and stroke victim support groups.
Six years ago, Ms Vinge parachuted out of plane raising $3500 for breast cancer research.
"Which was awesome," she said.
"I had no idea what to expect and I think the hardest part of it was in the plane.
"You're all jammed in the plane and I thought you just jumped out, but I found out you don't, you just fall out - head first."
Ms Vinge said she enjoyed the experience and would love to do it again.
"When I came down it was lovely to see all my line dancers...they were all dancing as I floated down, which was a lovely experience and very exciting," she said.
This Saturday's Twin City Charity Social is expected to attract more than 60 dancers from as far as Myrtleford, Bright, Corowa, Wangaratta, and Beechworth.
Attendees dancing will be charged $20 and non-dancers will be charged $10.
There will also be lucky door prizes and raffles.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
