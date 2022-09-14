WODONGA Council is delaying its monthly meeting on Monday out of respect to Queen Elizabeth, whose funeral will be held that night.
Councillors were to convene at 6pm, with the funeral to begin at 8pm AEST.
The city's representatives will now meet from 6pm the following night.
Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said "it didn't feel right to proceed" on Monday.
"The comfort levels for councillors on behalf of the community weren't there to say it was right to hold the meeting and they thought it wasn't respectful to push on with the meeting on the Monday," Cr Poulton said.
"So it was decided to be respectful and to switch it 24 hours to the Tuesday, which we had the option to do with councillors available and nothing on the agenda was time sensitive.
"I think if you test the public opinion they would be thinking the respectful thing to do would be to delay it."
A council spokesman told The Border Mail on Tuesday the meeting would stay on Monday.
At that time advice was being sought from local government bodies on protocol for staging the meeting and after no clear guidance came by lunchtime on Wednesday, Cr Poulton spoke to councillors about the delay and got their blessing for a deferral.
He noted the meeting probably would have been complete by 8pm but added community sentiment was likely to favour a postponement.
A minute's silence and condolence motion for the Queen are expected to be held.
In March 1973, when the Rural City of Wodonga was proclaimed, a motion stressing the fidelity of the council and its residents to the Queen was passed unanimously.
"We, the Mayor, Councillors and citizens of the Rural City of Wodonga desire to convey to Your Majesty our continuous devotion and unswerving loyalty to the throne and to Her Most Gracious Majesty, and earnestly pray that your reign will long continue and be divinely blessed," it read.
Meanwhile, the Federation Council will proceed with its September meeting from 10am Monday with an acknowledgement of the monarch's death anticipated.
