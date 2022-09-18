The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury man to embark on trek to Mt Kosciuszko to help ease Ukrainian horrors

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated September 18 2022 - 8:45am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Michael Jessup, Ukrainian-born Andriy Holumbiyevskyy and Scotsman Mark Lloyd Riddell - all living in Albury - will hike from Bonegilla Migrant Centre to the Mt Kosciuszko summit this Thursday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Andriy Holumbiyevskyy knows all too well the horrors of war - the Ukrainian-born Albury man's family heard the bombs exploding in his hometown of Chernihiv in February when the conflict erupted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.