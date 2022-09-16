The Border Mail
Albury gunman Joseph Dawson guilty of shooting friend with shotgun

Updated September 16 2022 - 6:42am, first published 4:30am
Police found blood, bone and teeth fragments, and flesh inside Dawson's Holmwood Cross Unit following the shooting in the early hours of May 2 last year.

A man who caused horrific injuries by shooting his friend in the face with a sawn-off shotgun has been found guilty by a judge.

