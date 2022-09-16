Deaf voices, identity and culture are at the heart of an exhibition at Hyphen Wodonga.
What I Wish I'd Told You has been curated with the intention of providing a "unique and fascinating insight" of deaf experience.
Deaf artist Chelle Destefano - speaking through an Auslan interpreter said she was excited to showcase her art.
The collaborative approach with fellow artist Claire Bridge had people from diverse backgrounds celebrating identity, culture and pride.
"We invited deaf people to tell their stories through a series of videos," Ms Destefano said. "These stories last two to three minutes and we managed to get 47 participants to tell their stories, which is amazing."
Ms Bridge said she had met "so many beautiful" people through the exhibition, which helped to elevate people's voices.
"It's a connective experience," she said.
"And for deaf people (it's a way) to connect with culture in a really immersive way, because it has been displaced."
Ms Destefano said those who contributed told stories about audism, or discrimination.
"It has been an interesting process editing the different stories and empowering deaf people," she said.
The exhibition was an opportunity for deaf people, Ms Destefano said, "to use their language and to confront historical barriers that deaf people have faced".
Saturdays official opening will include a performance of deaf storytelling by deaf performers Chelle Destefano and Kathiawar Vijayanagar.
