There was an extra layer of celebration for Hamish and Ewan Mackinlay on Saturday.
The brothers came through the Brookers' juniors ranks and the grand final win over Osborne was the pinnacle of their club career.
It was only Ewan's sixth game for Holbrook this year, because of VFL and NAB League commitments, and he treasured the moment.
"It's awesome to win with my brother," he said.
"It makes it so special, it's unbelievable.
"I would have been nine when I played my first game.
"It was always a pretty big thing, going through the juniors, with a lot of junior success but you just want to win a senior one.
"I didn't play much this end but came back at the end of the year and we won it!"
Hamish forced his way into the senior side midway through the season and never relinquished his spot.
"It's the best feeling I've ever had, it's unbelievable," he said.
"Last year, I played half the year in the twos and started off in the twos this year so to be a senior premiership player, to me, is really special.
"Ewan and I played a couple of games together last year but didn't get a chance at challenging for a flag.
"Even playing with 'AB' and, to be honest, not just with my brother and my cousin but there's a special bond between all of us.
"With the twos boys, there's no animosity between both grades, everyone's mates, we've got no idiots at the club."
The pair could feel momentum shifting Holbrook's way as soon as John Mitchell kicked a goal at the start of the third quarter to bring them back to within a point of the Tigers.
"It was do or die," Ewan said.
"We said at three-quarter-time 'we're either going to win this game or lose by 60.'
"We knew we were going against the wind but we just ran with it and killed them.
"It just kept on happening for us.
"Not everyone had their best day but everyone played their role and competed all day."
The way the tide turned Holbrook's way in the final term was extraordinary as they outscored Osborne by 7.4 to 2.0.
"When we kicked that first goal, straight out of the centre, us guys down back had a pretty good feeling and we thought 'yep, I reckon we're on here.'
"We didn't have a weak player.
"Early on, the ball probably bounced to them a few times but in the last quarter, with the momentum, it was bouncing to us.
"We got a few decisions but I think we deserved the win."
The boys' uncle, Brookers life member and games record holder Robbie Mackinlay, hailed the win as Holbrook's greatest in their 130-year history.
