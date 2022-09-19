Prolonged minor flooding continues in Corowa and along Murray River tributaries on Monday.
Spills from the Hume Dam, combined with flood waters from the Kiewa River, has meant flooding will continue through to late next week.
The water level at Edward River is expected to remain steady at about 5.6 metres.
Several minor and moderate flood warnings have been issued by State Emergency Services in NSW and Victoria for the North East for the Buckland, King, Buffalo, Kiewa and Ovens rivers.
A series of cold fronts will sweep across Victoria over the next few days.
Isolated rainfall totals of 20 to 50 millimetres are possible on the ranges.
Moderate flooding is happening along the King River at Docker Road Bridge and minor flooding is occurring at downstream of Lake William Hovell.
That section of the King River is currently at 1.81 metres and steady, with minor flooding.
Residents along the river are urged to move to higher ground with the lake likely to remain above the minor flood level (1.8 metres) on Monday.
Water levels at Docker Road Bridge are likely to remain above the moderate flood level (3.95 metres) on Monday.
Emergency services have urged communities to stay alert by monitoring local conditions.
The next update is expected by 2pm on Monday, or as the situation changes.
