The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Flood warnings for Edward, Buckland, King, Buffalo, Kiewa and Ovens rivers

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated September 19 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A number of minor and moderate flood warnings have been issued by the SES in NSW and Victoria for the Border region. Picture by James Wiltshire

Prolonged minor flooding continues in Corowa and along Murray River tributaries on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.