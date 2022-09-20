The Rotary peace bell Albury-Wodonga at Wodonga's Belvoir Park will chime for the first time with other peace bells around the world tomorrow.
The bell, which is an exact copy of the one sent to the United Nations in 1950, will be officially opened to the public on the International Day of Peace.
Chairman of the Rotary peace bell project Jos Weemaes said he wished for the bell to be a "focal point for peace" in Albury-Wodonga.
"The purpose of this is ... not just peace for the world but also peace at home," he said.
The Japanese-style bell was manufactured in Taiwan, and has inscribed on it "reflect on peace" and "let there be peace".
IN OTHER NEWS:
The five-metre tall pagoda features doves on each corner.
Mr Weemaes said the idea of a bell "has a nice ring to it".
"We talked about peace flames, and maybe peace poles, and then the idea came up about a peace bell," he said.
"I thought it would be nice to have one in Albury-Wodonga."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.