A new festival coming to Albury next summer will showcase the best local produce on the Border.
Sip and Savour Festival organisers wanted to create an annual festival for Albury to offer premium food, wine, beer and spirits in one location.
Sip and Savour will run in QEII Square on February 4 and 5.
It's being presented by the food and drink event organisers behind BeerFest Australia and Great Australian Beer Festival.
Sip and Savour co-founder James Harding said the mix of music, culture, food, wine and spirits was the right blend for Albury.
"It's organically grown from conversations we've been having for the past 18 months," he said.
"We want it to be a staple for the city as an annual event.
"Everyone is excited to have events back after a tumultuous few years in tourism and events."
Mr Harding said they planned to offer 50 to 60 stallholders across the two-day event.
He said they wanted to hear from food producers, winemakers, brewers and distillers who were keen to showcase their products.
"We're looking for local producers within a 150-kilometre radius of Albury," Mr Harding said.
"We'll also be bringing in some celebrity chefs and local chefs to do some cooking demonstrations.
"There will be masterclasses and Q and As with winemakers, brewers and distillers."
Local producers can register their interest in Sip and Savour at sipandsavour.com.au.
Tickets go on sale online on Tuesday, October 4.
The festival is supported by Destination NSW.
