Magistrate tells woman her threats to kill ex-partner had to be treated seriously

A police siege could have easily resulted from a young Chiltern woman's threats over the phone to kill her ex-partner, a court has heard.
Magistrate Michael Antrum told Hayley Lewis that strong comments in the wake of a relationship breakdown were not unusual.
"But usually it doesn't go that far," he said.
"You can't say something like 'I'm going to kill you' because everyone has to treat that sort of stuff seriously.
"You don't look like a psychotic killer, but reading those facts you've got to accept it's crazy stuff."
"I ask your honour to consider that she's a person of good character," he said.
Mr Lingham told Albury Local Court it was a one-year relationship "that ended in difficult circumstances".
He said the comments needed to be seen within the context of a conversation that lasted for 15 to 20 minutes.
The court heard previously how Lewis directed various accusations at the victim before she "threatened to smash (his house) up".
"Your house is f---ed," she said, before hanging up. "I'm here now."
The victim, who wanted to calm Lewis, phoned her back, only to be threatened with the comments: "I'm going to kill you. It's my mission in life to do so.
"This is only the beginning of it, I'm going to ruin your life."
Mr Antrum placed Lewis on a 10-month conditional release order, without conviction.
