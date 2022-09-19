Chiltern fourths has emulated the club's senior side and captured its first flag in the competition.
The Swans were the underdogs against Yackandandah but were able to spring an upset after their 4.4 (28) to 3.5 (23) win.
Adding further merit to the victory, the young Swans had to come from the elimination final and defy history by winning four straight finals.
Kept scoreless in the opening term, the Swans kicked the only goal of the second term to get within four points at the main break.
In a tense third term, both sides added a further goal with the Roos clinging to a one point lead at the final change.
The Swans then booted two goals to one in the final term to clinch a memorable five point win.
Young gun Chad Brookes was awarded best on ground.
Brookes was also a runaway winner of the league best and fairest.
Flynn Stewart, Hunter Hall, Samuel Coonan, Tyrone Murray and Coby Shannon were also instrumental in the historic win.
ALSO IN SPORT
Scott Hodgetts booted two goals with Flynn Byrnes and Brookes the other goal scorers.
The Swans' fourths had only played in one previous decider in 2011 when going down against Mitta United.
The side was co-coached by club legend Wayne Shannon alongside Shaun Pritchard.
In a big day for Shannon, he was also part of the Swans' reserves premiership later in the day.
Shannon has two sons in the side in Brody and Coby.
Pritchard also has a son in the line-up, Tommy.
