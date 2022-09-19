A young woman who binged on vodka before cruising her Commodore down Albury's main street "placed the community in grave danger".
Jasmin Kelsea Donders' decision to drive could quite easily have killed someone, magistrate Sally McLaughlin said, and have her languishing "behind bars".
Donders was almost four times the legal blood alcohol limit when she made the decision to drive her Holden station wagon in the early hours of June 12.
She had been downing "Smirnoff double blacks" at Beer Deluxe for several hours, having arrived at the pub the previous evening.
Albury Local Court was told on Monday how the Lavington 23-year-old, who held a NSW P1 licence, left the hotel about 3am, got in her car and drove east along Dean Street.
She parked outside Sweethearts pizza restaurant, got out and stood on the footpath talking to friends until about 3.45am.
She then got back in her car, turned on the ignition, reversed and drove forward again.
Her antics caught the attention of police.
Ms McLaughlin said that if not for this chance intervention by police the outcome could have been disastrous, given her subsequent reading of 0.198.
"Ma'am, this is a very serious offence," she said.
"When people have been drinking they make very poor decisions."
In turn, when someone was drunk and they drove the result, Ms McLaughlin said, "could be catastrophic".
Donders, of McKenzie Street, pleaded guilty to driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
She was placed on a nine-month community corrections order, convicted and fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.
