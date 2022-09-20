There's talk about getting a "pie tattoo" in the kitchen of Miss Amelie Gourmet.
It comes after the business took out the best gourmet pie of 2022 for its slow-cooked Chinese barbecued pork belly pie.
It was the favourite for a panel of eight judges at the Baking Association of Australia's Best Pie Competition, where thousands of pies were tasted.
Manager Abbie Little said the Miss Amelie Gourmet team was "stoked" to take out the award for the best pie in the country.
"To say we are ridiculously excited is an understatement," she said.
Before then, Miss Amelie Gourmet had won several awards for its pies, including gold at this year's event for its triple cheese cauliflower mornay.
Owner Ken Little said it was a great effort from the team. "We are very lucky," Mr Little said.
Ms Little said the energy in the kitchen since winning had changed. "We're all very excited, and there's a lot of pride in the kitchen; the chefs have even joked about getting a pie tattoo."
