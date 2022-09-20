Labor's candidate for Benambra at the last Victorian election has pulled his nomination for that role at this year's poll over frustration at the preselection process.
Mark Tait said he first lodged candidacy paperwork three months ago but withdrew this week after being strung along.
"They should have made it a lot clearer earlier that it was a long process," Mr Tait said.
"I thought this time, coming off what we did last time, it would be a good vibe to have another go."
Mr Tait drew 18 per cent of the primary vote in 2018, behind Independent hopeful Jacqui Hawkins and Liberal incumbent Bill Tilley who will again vie for Benambra at November's poll.
A Labor spokeswoman could not say when the party would reveal candidates for Benambra or Ovens Valley.
High school teacher Angela Tough is Labor's contender in Euroa, held by retiring Nationals MP Steph Ryan.
She was in Voices 4 Indi's process to find a successor for federal MP Cathy McGowan in 2019, being beaten by now Indi MP Helen Haines.
Mrs Tough said she was not a Labor Party member at that time but had been previously and has rejoined.
"I'm not Independent, I've come to the conclusion over the past couple of years my politics align with Labor and I like the way that the pandemic was handled by them," Mrs Tough said.
Originally from the Yarra Valley, Mrs Tough has taught at Euroa Secondary College for 13 years and lived on farms at Mansfield and Strathbogie over that time.
She said "I don't rate my chances very highly" of winning, but wants to make Euroa marginal.
