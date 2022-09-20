The Border Mail
Last Labor candidate for Benambra Mark Tait ends bid as teacher Angela Tough flies party flag in Euroa

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 20 2022 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
Labor Party member Mark Tait photographed in August 2018 when he announced he was the organisation's candidate for Benambra.

Labor's candidate for Benambra at the last Victorian election has pulled his nomination for that role at this year's poll over frustration at the preselection process.

