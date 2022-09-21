The Border Mail
Dartmouth Dam's 'gentle' spill will soon become a roar, MDBA says

By Ted Howes
Updated September 21 2022 - 8:55am, first published 7:30am
Dartmouth Dam pictured mid-afternoon on Wednesday was trickling over the spill point. The MDBA says the dam is likely to spill on Thursday. Picture by John Lawless

THE long-awaited spill of the Dartmouth Dam started with a trickle mid-morning on Wednesday but is soon expected to turn into a mighty roar.

