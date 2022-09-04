The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Dartmouth Dam's imminent spill is pouring thousands into town's economy

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated September 4 2022 - 9:26am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dartmouth General Store and Post Office manager Lorrae Smyth. Picture by James Wiltshire

Hundreds flocked to Dartmouth on the weekend in the hope of seeing the dam spill over for the first time in 26 years, bringing a welcome boost to the local economy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.