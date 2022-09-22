Extra time and penalties were required to crown Hockey Albury-Wodonga's division one men's and women's premiers at Albury Hockey Centre on Sunday.
The women's clash between Falcons and Norths was locked at 2-2 after regulation time and neither side could break the deadlock in golden goal, which sent the decider to penalties.
Falcons goalkeeper Steph Bruce was outstanding in the shootout to deny Norths as her side slotted three goals to secure the premiership.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Jess Madden was best on ground with two goals for Falcons, while Niamh Morrison and Sherren Rahaley were on target for Norths.
In the men's final, United fought back from a 3-1 half-time deficit against Wodonga to level the contest at 3-3 and force extra time.
United found the back of the net less than a minute into golden goal to secure the title, 4-3, with Ryan Heagney declared best on ground.
Six clubs claimed premierships in one or more division across the weekend.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.