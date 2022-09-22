The Border Mail

United and Falcons salute as Hockey Albury-Wodonga division one grand finals go down to the wire

Updated September 22 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:30am
United celebrates a stunning come from behind 4-3 victory in extra time to capture the Hockey Albury-Wodonga division one men's premiership at Albury Hockey Centre on Sunday.

Extra time and penalties were required to crown Hockey Albury-Wodonga's division one men's and women's premiers at Albury Hockey Centre on Sunday.

