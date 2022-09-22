THE Federal Environment and Water Minister has told a forum in Albury an extra 450 gigalitres was being sought for the Murray-Darling system not "because it's fun" but "because it's necessary".
Tanya Plibersek was addressing the national conference of the Murray Darling Association which represents councils across Australia's largest river network.
She told delegates that climate change made it imperative that the 450 gigalitres of environmental water, which forms part of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, flowed into the system.
"At the election, Labor promised to deliver the full Murray-Darling Basin Plan, including the additional 450 gigalitres of environmental water," Ms Plibersek said.
"I know this commitment isn't universally popular, but I promise you: we're not doing it because it's fun - because it's far from fun.
"We're doing it because it's necessary."
Ms Plibersek was later asked by a mayor where the 450 gigalitres would come from, with water buybacks a contentious issue.
"There are some projects that we're already looking at, we've been approached by proponents of different things that will deliver on some of that 450, but I'm not going to pretend its easy, it's going to be really difficult," she said.
Ms Plibersek added she was "very conscious" of trying to balance demands on the system but would not give up on achieving 450 gigalitres, which is slated to be returned by 2024.
The conference ran from Monday to Wednesday and attracted around 150 participants from across the basin which extends from Queensland to South Australia.
Other speakers included Murray-Darling Basin Authority river management executive director Andrew Reynolds and Inspector-General of Water Compliance Troy Grant.
Federal Opposition water spokeswoman Senator Perin Davey, of Deniliquin, joined Nicholls MP Sam Birrell for a panel discussion.
Murray Darling Association president and Albury councillor David Thurley was pleased with the conference, saying it allowed those from the north and south of the basin to gain a greater insight into each other amid tensions over water usage.
"This allows people to see views more clearly and have an understanding of each other," Cr Thurley said.
About 80 of the delegates had a tour of the brimming Hume and Dartmouth dams on the eve of the gathering.
The South Australian city of Murray Bridge was selected unopposed to host next year's conference, which will be the 79th.
Cr Thurley, who has been association president since 2016, plans to seek a further term in the role before standing down after next year's conference.
