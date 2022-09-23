The Border Mail
Woman arrested after man stabbed in face with scissors at Deniliquin

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 23 2022 - 1:31am, first published 12:54am
A man has allegedly been stabbed in the face with scissors in a domestic violence related incident at Deniliquin.

