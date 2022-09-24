This years' record-breaking Henty Field Days are finally done and dusted and now the weeks-long clean up begins.
Crowd numbers at the event topped 70,000, the event's biggest attendance in its 59-year history.
However, many missed out after a "perfect storm" of circumstances saw the site reach capacity before midday on Thursday with committee CEO Belinda Anderson forced to shut the gates for the first time ever.
Traffic queues stretched several kilometres with many forced to wait hours to get in and many others turned away.
Making matters worse, the ongoing wet weather and rain on Wednesday saw a lot of the land allocated for carparks closed off.
"If it had been a dry year and all the ground was useable, we would have let everyone in," she said.
Ms Anderson said those forced to turn back despite purchasing tickets online were now eligible for a refund but would have to put in a request.
"People will need to go back into their confirmation email and click on a button there that says 'Contact Host' to make the request," she said.
However, despite being forced to close the gates on Thursday, Ms Anderson said there are currently no plans to limit online ticket sales in future.
"We just had the biggest crowd we've ever seen, so not at this stage," she said.
"But we will review everything after the field days."
"I don't think we'll ever see a crowd like that again, unless the government calls another public holiday."
For now, it's time to clean up.
"We're slowly dismantling everything now and will be here for a couple of weeks yet loading off machinery," Ms Anderson said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
