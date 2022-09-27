The Border Mail
Former quarantine officer for inland port of Albury-Wodonga Norman Halburd has died

By Howard Jones
Updated September 27 2022 - 2:34am, first published 1:55am
Norman Halburd in 2002 after receiving his black belt in Goju-Ryu karate aged 65 after starting in the martial art at 62. He said at the time "some of my friends tell me I should be playing bowls at my age".

Norman Halburd, who died at the Mercy hospital on Friday, was an energetic Albury character as much at home with dangerous insects as with comic opera and karate.

