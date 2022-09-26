A NEW childcare centre planned for near the city's TAFE campus has been refused 7-1 by Albury councillors after being recommended by planning staff.
Councillor Daryl Betteridge led the opposition on Monday night, moving a motion to refuse the childcare business on the grounds it was inconsistent with NSW planning guidelines and the Albury Development Control Plan as well as contrary to environmental legislation.
Cr Betteridge queried how the childcare premises would contribute positively to the area, given noise, amenity and streetscape effects.
Councillor Jess Kellahan said there were traffic dangers in the area and echoed the sentiments of roundabout resident Andy Billiet who lead residents' opposition and spoke to them before Monday night's meeting.
"As stated in the previous community forums and again this evening by Mr Billiet, what a travesty it would be to see a child injured or worse still killed," she said.
"Sackville Street, among others in our community, has been identified as a 'slowdown street' with signage indicating this very slogan to those who utilise it "
Councillor Ashley Edwards noted the demand for childcare in the city, but concluded the development was poorly designed.
Councillor Stuart Baker said the childcare centre would be the first commercial business in the area
"The location of the childcare entry, some 30 metres away from a busy roundabout, (means) to me there is an unacceptable and unnecessary risk of (a) serious accident," Cr Baker said.
"I envisage there will be vehicles from the north trying to line left into the centre, vehicles leaving, either turning left or trying to cross the traffic to head north.
"The northbound traffic attempting to turn right into the centre, all on a busy through road."
Councillor Alice Glachan was the only councillor to vote against refusing the plan, with councillor Darren Cameron an apology.
She wanted the matter to be deferred and the proponent to be given more time to address concerns, particularly acoustic testing issues.
Before the meeting, in addition to Mr Billiet, who represented 120 people who signed a petition opposing the childcare centre, councillors heard from Gary Saliba and his wife Georgia Antoune who proposed the development.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Saliba said the centre complied with planning guidelines and addressed a NSW government policy to increase the provision of childcare.
"My wife's had 17 years operating a boutique early childhood centre in Sydney," he said.
"She wishes to continue in that teaching mode."
Following the council's decision, Mr Saliba and Ms Antoune declined to comment to The Border Mail.
Mr Billiet told The Border Mail it was a "fantastic result" and traffic problems had been taken seriously.
"I was pleasantly surprised with the number positives, by that I mean the councillors who stuck with us and refused the proposal," Mr Billiet said.
"I think this is a common sense council.
"Yes we are short of childcare centres but this was just in the wrong place."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.