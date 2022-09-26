The Border Mail
Albury councillors reject plan for childcare centre despite staff recommending it proceed

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
September 26 2022 - 6:00pm
This house, a few doors south of the Poole Street-Sackville Street roundabout, would be demolished and replaced with a childcare centre under a plan that was put to Albury Council on Monday night and rejected.

A NEW childcare centre planned for near the city's TAFE campus has been refused 7-1 by Albury councillors after being recommended by planning staff.

