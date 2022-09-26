Hume and Tallangatta league officials are desperate to avoid their grand final dates clashing again next year.
Both deciders were played on the same day this season for what is believed to be the first time in more than five decades.
The clash of dates didn't have as big an impact as anticipated after both leagues attracted similar grand final crowds to 2019 before Covid forced the abandonment of the past two finals' series.
Both leagues had rookie presidents this year with Phil Bouffler replacing Brendan I'Anson at the helm and Jarrod Stephenson taking over from Rex Gray.
Bouffler said it was in the best interests of all leagues to maximise finals revenue.
"At the end of the day I don't think the grand final clash did have as big an impact as we predicted," Bouffler said.
"But it is silly to clash if we can avoid it and we need to sit down and discuss how we can avoid it happening again.
"In the past, I feel we have gone about it the wrong way and focussed on the start date of the season.
"What we need to do is get all the leagues together and get them to nominate their grand final date and then work backwards from there.
"We just all need to sit down and talk about it as soon as possible.
"This year we also clashed with the Riverina league which hasn't happened in the past.
"There was also the Ag raceday at Wagga which is hugely popular and attracts a crowd of 5000 plus.
"Ideally the Hume league needs to avoid that as well next year."
ALSO IN SPORT
Stephenson echoed Bouffler's thoughts.
"Common sense says it's in the interest of both leagues to avoid a clash," Stephenson said.
"I feel there was a bit of a misunderstanding this year that led to the clash.
"Traditionally it is the O&K and the Tallangatta league that are on the same weekend followed by the Hume league and the O&M the following weekend.
"This year the O&K was scheduled a week before us and the Hume on the same weekend.
"In my eyes we didn't change our traditional date and the Hume league is of the same opinion that they played on the same weekend it has in the past.
"So that is the misunderstanding that we are keen to avoid."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.