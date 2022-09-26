The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Tallangatta and Hume league officials set to discuss grand final dates

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 26 2022 - 7:23am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial shot of Sandy Creek during this year's grand final. Picture by Mark Jesser

Hume and Tallangatta league officials are desperate to avoid their grand final dates clashing again next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.