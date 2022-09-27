The Border Mail
Hume league grand final gate takings $48,987 despite wet and windy conditions

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 27 2022 - 3:14am, first published 2:30am
Hume league officials were delighted with the official gate of $48,987 for its grand final.

The Hume league has capped an outstanding finals series after almost cracking the magical $50,000 mark for its grand final takings.

