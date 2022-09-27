The Hume league has capped an outstanding finals series after almost cracking the magical $50,000 mark for its grand final takings.
Despite the ordinary weather on grand final day, a bumper crowd resulted in a gate of $48,987.
The league released the official gate takings on Monday after waiting for EFTPOS transactions to be finalised over the weekend.
The figure easily trumped the Tallangatta league's gate of $37,000 after the two league's controversially went head-to-head on grand final day for what is believed to be the first time in league history.
The cost of entry into the Hume league decider was $16 with the Tallangatta league charging a dollar less.
The Hume league also comfortably more than doubled the Riverina league gate which was a measly $21,800 and played on the same day.
Hume league president Phil Bouffler was delighted with the support of local football fans in his first season in charge of the competition.
"It was a terrific crowd for the grand final and we were stoked to get that many people," Bouffler said.
"I know the catering club in Henty was happy and they pretty much sold out of everything.
"They did a fantastic job.
"The gate takings are very similar to the 2019 grand final which is huge considering we clashed with the Tallangatta league as well as the Riverina league.
"I'm not prepared to have a guess at the size of the crowd but the gate takings indicate it was very comparable to previous years."
Bouffler said the live streaming of the match of the round each week alongside the entire finals series including the grand final proved to be popular.
Unlike the O&M and the Tallangatta leagues, there was a $5 charge to watch the finals and $16 to watch the live stream of the grand final.
"The live stream was great and is just another way to promote the league and give people access to the game who are too far away to travel," he said.
"The amount of views during the home and away season proved just how much interest there is in the competition.
"It went to another level during the finals.
"The best part of live streaming is that if you have got family or friends playing and want to watch, you can tune in anywhere in not only Australia but the world.
"It's amazing really."
