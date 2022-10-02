This week's forecast for more heavy rain has left clubs divided over whether to start the new cricket season on time.
Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition is scheduled to launch on Saturday with 10 matches across first and second grade.
But with up to 75mm of rain predicted to hit the Border in the three preceding days, there are concerns about whether grounds will be playable.
"It's probably not looking good with the current forecast," Corowa assistant coach Jarryd Hatton admitted.
"Currently it's proving quite difficult to even get the roller onto the grass, given how soft it is.
"Sydney grade cricket may have started but they've got full-time curators and there's a good reason as to why their grounds are so well prepared.
"We're dealing with volunteers here, who kindly donate their time to do the wicket so you hope a wise decision would be made.
"I think it needs to be pushed back two weeks; I don't think that would hurt.
"Community sport is not always about the players. Our volunteers are heavily impacted, week in, week out, and they probably go unrecognised so it would be nice to look after them.
"They've all got families and work as well, just like us."
Corowa seconds are due to host North Albury at Ball Park, with the first-grade clash between the clubs to be played on a Bunton Park surface which hosted the Ovens and Murray preliminary final just two weeks ago.
But Hoppers coach Matt Condon insists they'll be ready to go come October 8.
"With the prelim final for the O and M being at Bunton, we started our prep a couple of weeks late and unfortunately that's when all the rain came," Condon said.
"We'll be able to get a wicket up; the quality of it we don't know but 'Gaz' is working his socks off at the moment, trying to get a wicket up.
"If you push back a week, you're pushing a week out at the other end or a Sunday and the guys these days don't really want to play too much Sunday cricket.
"It is what it is and if you can get on, you get on.
ALSO IN SPORT
If round one does go ahead, Daryl Tuffey's first game in charge of New City will be against his former club Lavington at Urana Road Oval.
There's a Wodonga derby between the Bulldogs and Raiders at Les Cheesley Oval and last season's beaten grand finalists, Albury, face St Patrick's at Xavier High School.
"We're probably the same as most other clubs," Patties captain Dean Nicholson said.
"The ground itself is still quite wet underfoot and we haven't been on the ground training for four or five weeks.
"If there was no rain on it until next week, I reckon we'd be fine but there's meant to be a lot of rain coming next week and that wouldn't do us any favours."
Belvoir will entertain East Albury at Kelly Park, with play starting at 11.30am, while Tallangatta has the bye.
