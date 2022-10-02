The Border Mail
Cricket Albury-Wodonga due to start on October 8 but there's more rain on the way

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 2 2022 - 4:28am, first published 3:50am
Corowa's Jarryd Hatton would like the league's volunteer curators to be given more time to get their grounds ready. Picture by Mark Jesser

This week's forecast for more heavy rain has left clubs divided over whether to start the new cricket season on time.

