Coaches replace trains on Albury line due to extreme weather conditions

Coaches are replacing V/Line trains on the Albury line between Albury and Somerton on Thursday, due to extreme weather conditions.
The Victorian Department of Transport announced the change just before 8am.
"We ask passengers to check station platform displays and listen for announcements, and to allow additional time for their journey," the department said.
"Motorists are asked to be vigilant for extra buses around stations and along the Albury line."
VicRoads signal engineers will be monitoring conditions and adjusting traffic lights where necessary.
Albury line passengers are advised to visit vline.com.au before travelling.
