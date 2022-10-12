The Border Mail
Coaches replace trains on Albury line due to extreme weather conditions

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated October 12 2022 - 9:32pm, first published 9:00pm
(Photo Mark Jesser) First Vline Vlocity service with paying passengers. -- Albury train station. File picture

Coaches are replacing V/Line trains on the Albury line between Albury and Somerton on Thursday, due to extreme weather conditions.

