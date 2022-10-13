The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Poppy O'Keeffe named in provisional squad for Junior Matildas training camp

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 13 2022 - 8:32pm, first published 7:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Poppy O'Keeffe has been named in the Junior Matildas provisional squad of 30 ahead of their training camp. Picture by Ash Smith

Poppy O'Keeffe's dream of playing for Australia moved one big step closer to becoming reality this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.