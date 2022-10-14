A host of young players from Murray United have been invited for trials at Western United.
On the back of strong performances in NPL Victoria, they've been heading south to audition for a place in the A-League club's academy.
Noah Spry, Levi Lyster, Archie Drummond, Ryan Kemp, Kylan Piltz, Jake Davys, Pattako Buakaeo, Austin May, Buddy Randall, Mason Godfrey, Sam Scalzo and Oliver Colombera are the Murray players Western are looking at.
Meanwhile, Israel Monga has been offered a trial at Melbourne Victory.
"They're looking to find players with match-winning ability," Murray technical director Brian Vanega said.
"First touch and passing are things they look at and they want all players, regardless of their position on the pitch, to excel at those things.
"In the attacking third, they're looking to see whether players can show the ability to take players on."
Murray will field four teams in NPL Victoria next season, with under-15s to run in addition to the U14, U16 and U18 squads they had in 2022.
"We're in a great position," Vanega enthused.
"We're just about three weeks away from starting our pre-season and it's almost a certainty we'll have the full compliment of teams for next year, which is fantastic.
"This means there's more talent from the area who are going to be testing themselves in the best youth football competition in Victoria.
"There is a lot talent in the area and that's a compliment to both Murray United and all of the AWFA clubs where most of these players started their football."
