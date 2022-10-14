The Border Mail
Murray United players on trial at Western United and Melbourne Victory

By Steve Tervet
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:01am, first published 3:00am
Austin May, Ryan Kemp, Archie Drummond, Kylan Piltz, Pattako Buakaeo, Jake Davys, Buddy Randall and Mason Godfrey are among the players trialling at Western United.

A host of young players from Murray United have been invited for trials at Western United.

