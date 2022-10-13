Elliott Powell has returned to Albury on a three-year deal.
Powell has rejoined the Tigers from Dederang-Mt Beauty, where his outstanding season in the Tallangatta & District League saw him finish runner-up in the Barton medal count.
"We're stoked to have him back and to have his family part of our footy club again," Albury co-coach Anthony Miles said.
"Before he went to Dederang, he was runner-up in the Morris medal and he's a very good player.
"He's a a quality person as well and that was one of the main things internally.
"He's rated really highly as a footballer but as a person, even more so.
"He's just had a little girl and he's going really well at the moment off-field as well.
"If you get all the aspects right; footy, off-field, work, everything then seems to flow on the back of that and you play good footy as a result.
"More so, his professionalism and training standards are something I'm looking forward to.
"He's coached at Dederang, too, so he's got that real leadership aspect that he'll bring back to our footy club.
"I'm sure that Shaun (Daly) and myself will be picking his brains because he sees the game really well."
Miles has no doubts about Powell's enduring ability to impact the big Ovens and Murray games.
"He's a very humble guy but he believes he can go to another level again, which is really exciting for us and we firmly believe that too.
"He's a great addition."
