Elliott Powell signs with Albury Tigers for three years after leaving Dederang-Mt Beauty

By Steve Tervet
Updated October 13 2022 - 11:30pm, first published 10:35pm
Elliott Powell is back at Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire

Elliott Powell has returned to Albury on a three-year deal.

