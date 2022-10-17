Spencer Jones is gearing up for the challenge of Ovens and Murray football after an award-winning final season in the Hume League.
Jones claimed Murray Magpies' senior best and fairest on presentation night, shortly after being unveiled as one of Albury's new recruits for 2023.
In what will be his third spell at the Sportsground, the 20-year-old feels ready to take the next step in his career and prove himself among elite company.
"I've been looking to play O and M for a couple of years now, just trying to take it to the next level," Jones said.
"They contacted me and asked me if I wanted to play.
"I played juniors at Albury as well so it's good to come back, see all my mates again and give the O and M a really good crack.
"It was pretty cool seeing a big club like Albury message you and ask to come and have a chat with you.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'll it my best crack and see how it goes.
"It's definitely going to be a big challenge. I'm going to have to step up everything I've been doing.
"I feel like the O and M's another level so if I want to play seniors there, I'm going to have to really pick up.
"I've been doing a lot of running already and I think I'm ready for it."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Jones polled 59 votes to finish well out in front in the Magpies count, with Luke Bramley runner-up on 40.
Brett Argus' side climbed off the bottom of the ladder in 2022, winning three games, after almost four years without tasting victory.
"Winning games definitely changes a lot," Jones recalled.
"The mood lifts and everyone starts to get a bit more involved in the club.
"A lot of work went in; we had a big pre-season and did a couple of footy camps to really push to the next level.
"We had a lot of new people step up this year, which really helped."
The long drought was broken in round six, when the Magpies beat Lockhart by 10 points to spark an outpouring of emotion from those in black and white.
"It was a pretty special day, seeing all the fans that have been watching for years, waiting for a win, it was a pretty surreal moment," Jones said.
"We had a great team spirit this year, more people at training and when everyone's rocking up, it makes everyone better.
"It's an honour to win the club B&F, it feels pretty special and hopefully next year the Murray Magpies go alright and get a couple more wins."
The hard work starts now for the former Wodonga Bulldog.
"I've been trying to get fitter and really working on the gut running," Jones said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.