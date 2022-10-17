The Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association is making a splash at Albury Pools this weekend with another instalment of Fast Fives.
Aimed at bringing a fun, accessible version of the sport to the Border, it's the social aspect association vice president Nat Beddoes is trying to push.
"We're looking to bring fun back into water polo," she said.
"Whether you're a soccer or netball team looking to do something different, or if you haven't played the sport in ages, feel free to come along and join in at Fast Fives."
Junior Fast Fives start this Saturday from 12-1:30pm for under-14s, and 1:30-3pm for under-16s.
On Sunday, open men and women's sessions play out on Saturday from 10am-12pm, while social runs from 12-3pm.
"If you don't want to join for the full season, you can pay a $25 fee this weekend," Beddoes said.
"And if you do decide to play this season, there are five amazing clubs which are perfect to join."
