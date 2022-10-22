The Border Mail
Small number of homes inundated with water in Wahgunyah flash flood

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 22 2022 - 5:05am, first published 4:40am
A photograph of the water posted by Nicole Conboy on Facebook.

Several homes have been inundated with water in Wahgunyah during a flash flooding event.

