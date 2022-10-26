The Border Mail
Benambra MP Bill Tilley vows to serve full term if he retains seat

By Ted Howes
Updated October 26 2022 - 8:09am, first published 7:00am
Opposition health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier supports member for Benambra Bill Tilley at his campaign launch at Wodonga on Wednesday. Mr Tilley said a new hospital for the region was his top priority. Picture by Mark Jesser

Liberal member for Benambra Bill Tilley has vowed to serve his full term if he retains his seat at the upcoming Victorian election, even if the opposition fails to topple the Dan Andrews Labor government.

