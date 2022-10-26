Liberal member for Benambra Bill Tilley has vowed to serve his full term if he retains his seat at the upcoming Victorian election, even if the opposition fails to topple the Dan Andrews Labor government.
The Liberal incumbent, speaking at his campaign launch in Wodonga on Wednesday, said he "fully expected" to face competition from a Labor candidate even though none has been named to contest the seat.
Mr Tilley, flanked by opposition health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier, said his key platform for the November 26 election was establishing a new hospital for the Border region.
"I think Labor will eventually find a candidate but it's not only a Benambra issue - there's also no Labor candidate for Shepparton or Mildura," Mr Tilley said.
"What that demonstrates is their lack of political will. It will make sure that things that we need in country rural Victoria don't get delivered.
"I think there will be a Labor candidate (for Benambra) at some stage before the nominations close."
When asked by The Border Mail if he intended to serve his full term he said: "Without a doubt. That is my intention, that is why I put my hand up. I have to go through preselection each and every time."
Mr Tilley said he would continue to campaign for a new hospital "whatever happens" and warned that independent candidate Jacqui Hawkins would be not in a position to achieve that.
"The reality is that if we're given the privilege to form a government we will be at the table and we will make the decisions for Victorians," Mr Tilley said.
"Hopefully, I'll be in that cabinet and I will be able to make the strong decisions that will be delivering all the aspects and services that we will be responsible for, unlike the minor parties and other individuals who won't be at that table, they won't be in government, they'll never be in government and can't deliver.
"They can talk, they are significant vote harvesters, but at the end of the day the best choice is for the Liberal party in coalition with the Nationals to form government and remove Daniel Andrews."
Ms Crozier said the opposition's commitment to improve the health system was "fully-funded and based on shelving the rail link between Cheltenham and Box Hill".
"Labor has been in power for the last eight years, they haven't delivered for this community," she said. "We've been listening to the issues.
"Whether we're in government or not, Bill is still that champion for the community and he's done that time and time again."
Mr Tilley said his "one job" was "to ensure that we have the delivery of a state-of-the-art hospital".
