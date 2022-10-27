Border retailers are optimistic the first clear run at Christmas since the COVID-19 pandemic will deliver plenty of festive, financial cheer.
Possible staff shortages were the only handbrake on a return to Christmases past, Albury Business Connect chairman Barry Young said.
"Christmas staffing is an issue and all retailers are saying they're a little apprehensive," said Mr Young, who with wife Carol also runs Albury kitchenware business The Essential Ingredient.
"It's certainly now at a significant peak right through to December. Most retailers are nervous, and I know we are."
Border retailers surveyed by The Border Mail were upbeat about how strong sales could be over the less than eight weeks remaining until Christmas Day.
Fellow Dean Street retailer Jo Wilksch, who owns giftware and gardenware shop Hub n Hive, said the "professional reset" so many people had done because of the pandemic had made it difficult for businesses such as hers to find staff.
Ms Wilksch, who also owns a store in Culcairn, has been open in Dean Street for just five months and hoped for strong trading.
"We've never done a Christmas in Albury before, so don't know what to expect," she said.
"But we've had great success in Culcairn, and we are looking forward to this one in Albury.
Ms Wilksch said despite the difficulties in finding casual staff, she was optimistic that "who you are as a business" would draw enough people through the door.
Tutto Bello owner Carman Wade said she felt a mixture of looking forward to Christmas and being uncertain about how things would work out for her retail store, where she sold natural-fibre clothes and bags.
"I suppose no one really knows what will happen, we can only hope for the best and hope people get out and shop," she said.
"Like it was for everyone else, the pandemic was hard, but it's now better than what it was - and towards Christmas retail does start to pick up. I'm blessed I have good staff, and we're still going OK."
Owner of Wodonga's Simple Indulgence in Birallee Village Shopping Centre, Helen Goldsworthy said she had been preparing for the Christmas rush for months.
"We do need another staff member to help out over Christmas to share the load but we just can't seem to find the right person, and that's the big thing," she said.
Mrs Goldsworthy said her store was well-prepared and so hoped it would be a good year.
Mr Young said they had taken the same approach.
"We are gearing up with a lot of stock coming in and we're hoping trade will be strong," he said.
"I think people are thinking about Christmas after COVID and all the signs are positive."
