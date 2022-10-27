A North East principal has welcomed a $200 million program to address student's mental health issues.
Victoria will spend the money in every government and low-fee non-government primary school by 2026 for the employment of well-being and mental health counsellors.
Bandiana Primary School principal Donna Wright said the program would be exciting for allowing the school to find more ways to tackle mental health.
Ms Wright said it would also help students who had been impacted by the disruption to their education due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Schools are committed to working with families," she said.
"We look forward to the opportunity to engage greater support workers in schools. The future partnerships developed with professionals will help families in the development of happy, resilient children.
"This in-school initiative will provide free and accessible mental health support, and it will empower young people to be proactive in their health care."
Ms Wright said reconnecting as a community meant schools such as hers would be "well on the way to developing a healthy learning environment".
"We are pleased to be able to support children who are finding early skill development more challenging," she said.
Mental health social worker Diana Rebuffo, of West Wodonga's Rise and Shine Counselling and Play Therapy, said introducing more support into schools would increase confidence and remove the stigma around mental health.
"The Andrews Labor government should be congratulated for making mental health a priority in schools," she said.
"We know that mental health struggles often begin in childhood.
"This will greatly assist in raising mental health awareness, remove stigma, increase the confidence and up-skill staff and parents-carers, provide staff and parents with appropriate tools and strategies, and help fill the gap in early intervention and prevention."
Insight Therapies Counselling and Consultancy Wodonga director Anita Geary said it would be a step in the right direction.
"It is really great to see the Victorian government providing funding to support our children and young people within the school environment as this helps our most vulnerable community members to access a service they may not otherwise be able to due to transport or financial barriers," she said.
"Although we can always do more to support mental health, especially for our young and vulnerable populations, all funding support is always welcomed and will provide positive outcomes for our community's children."
