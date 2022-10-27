The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North East primary students will benefit from a funding boost

SE
By Sophie Else
October 27 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bandiana Primary School students Eva McKelvey, 12, and Jake White, 11, with Principal Donna Wright and Bandi, welcome the new program. Picture by James Wiltshire

A North East principal has welcomed a $200 million program to address student's mental health issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.