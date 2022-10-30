Jodie Millett played one of the best games of her career as Sharks marked their 50th anniversary with a thumping win over Albury Tigers.
Millett scored six goals as Sharks romped to an 11-2 victory in the season-opener at WAVES in Wodonga.
It was a hard-fought start, with Albury levelling things up at 1-1 after conceding the first goal but Sharks then started to stamp their authority on the contest.
"It was amazing," Sharks coach Leah Dodd said.
"Jodie Millett really stepped up.
"It's probably the best game I've ever seen her play, which just goes to show all the junior water polo they've had over the winter has really helped.
"It was just her fitness, she burned people off up and down the pool.
"She's a member of the Albury Swimming Club, so she's down there doing squad most afternoons and it really showed."
Millett's sister, Chiara, made her A-grade debut on a special day for the family.
Earlier in the day, Northside/Wodonga launched their campaign with a 7-6 victory over Pool Pirates.
Pirates led 5-3 at one stage but the Stingrays finished strongly, with three goals each for Rebecca Madew and Emily Gralton.
Shaneika Parnell was also on target, while Macy Clarke and Abi Sexton netted two goals each for the Pirates.
In the men's A-grade, a hard-fought clash between Tigers and Sharks eventually went Albury's way 10-8.
Tom Duck scored four of the Tigers goals, including three in the first quarter, with Jimmy Scannell netting a treble. Oliver Cooper scored four times for Sharks.
